Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in West Pullman

A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 20-year-old woman was driving a white Buick southbound in the 600 block of West 117th Place about 10:30 a.m. when her vehicle was struck by a red Pontiac that ran a stop sign, according to Chicago Police.

The Buick flipped over, and the woman was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The male driver of the Pontiac drove off after the crash and was not in custody as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.