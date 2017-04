Woman seriously injured in Humboldt Park shooting

A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk at 10:54 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Augusta when she heard shots and realized she’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

She took herself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. She will be transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.