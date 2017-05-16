Woman seriously wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A woman was seriously wounded in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting early Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

The 28-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle with her boyfriend about 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 73rd Street when three people fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered one gunshot wound to the back and two to the abdomen, police said. The woman was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle after the shooting, but no other injuries were reported, police said.