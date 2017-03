Woman sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park

A woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Just after midnight, she was attempting to enter a home in the 1900 block of North Orchard when a male with a knife came up behind her and sexually assaulted her, Chicago Police said in a community alert. He ran off with her property after the attack.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.