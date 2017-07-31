Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Aurora

A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Saturday in west suburban Aurora.

The 38-year-old was walking in an alley about 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Marion Avenue when a man with a gun walked up to her and demanded her valuables, according to Aurora police.

After she gave him an unknown amount of cash, he sexually assaulted her in between two garages in the alley, police said. He then ordered her to leave the area. She was later treated at a hospital.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black male in his late teens, police said. He had a short afro, no facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.

A reward up to $5,000 was being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500, the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip using the “My PD” app.