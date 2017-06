Woman shot after answering door of Albany Park home

A 29-year-old woman was shot at her home early Saturday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:40 a.m., she answered a knock at the rear porch of her home in the 4600 block of North Monticello, and a male shot her in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to a hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.