Woman shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:08 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Marshfield when a male walked up and fired shots, striking her in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.