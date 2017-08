Woman shot, critically wounded in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot and critically wounded early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 12:24 a.m. and found the 27-year-old lying on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 54th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The woman had been shot in the neck and legs and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.