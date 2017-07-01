Woman shot during argument in Waukegan

A woman was shot early Saturday during an argument between two groups of people in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 12:10 a.m. in the first block of North Genesee Street and found multiple shell casings, Waukegan police said. Shortly after, a 24-year-old Round Lake Beach woman arrived at Vista Medical Center in Waukegan with a gunshot wound.

Police described her injury as not life-threatening and said she was struck once in her shoulder.

Detectives believe she was shot during an argument between two groups of people earlier in the evening and that shots were fired by people in both groups, police said. The woman who was shot and other witnesses were not being cooperative with investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police department’s tip line at (847) 360-9001.