Woman shot during attempted robbery in Roseland

A woman was shot late Monday during an attempted robbery in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking about 11:50 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 200 block of West 111th Place when a male walked up and demanded her money, according to Chicago Police.

When the woman told the suspect that she didn’t have any cash, he opened fire, striking her in both legs, police sad. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized.