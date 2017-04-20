Woman shot during robbery on NW Side

A woman was shot early Thursday during a robbery on the Northwest Side, near O’Hare International Airport.

The 55-year-old was walking home about 12:20 a.m. in the 5400 block of North Chester when two males walked up and demanded her purse, according to Chicago Police.

A struggle ensued, and one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the abdomen, police said. The males then ran away with the woman’s belongings.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was listed in “serious but stable” condition, police said.