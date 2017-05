Woman shot in Austin

A woman was wounded in a shooting late Monday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 10:50 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lockwood when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the right ankle and took herself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said.