Woman shot in back in Roseland

A woman was shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 9:56 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Princeton, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old was shot in the lower back and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.