Woman shot in building vestibule in South Shore

Police respond after a woman was shot early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood. | NVP News

A woman was shot early Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., the 29-year-old was in an apartment vestibule in the 2400 block of East 74th Place when someone walked in and fired shots, striking her in the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.