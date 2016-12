Woman shot in East Garfield Park

A woman was shot early Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 12:48 a.m. parked in the 3500 block of West Van Buren when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking her in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.