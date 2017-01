Woman shot in Englewood drive-by

A woman was shot early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 2:20 a.m., the 26-year-old woman was getting out of her vehicle in the 200 block of West 71st Street when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots from inside, according to Chicago Police. She was shot in the left arm.

The woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.