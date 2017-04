Woman shot in Grand Crossing

A woman was shot early Sunday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was standing outside at 12:06 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of East 69th Place when someone in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, striking her in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said. She was being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.