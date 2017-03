Woman shot in Logan Square

A woman was shot early Thursday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., the 23-year-old was in the back seat of a vehicle traveling in the 1600 block of North Mozart when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the right armpit, according to Chicago Police.

She later showed up at Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said. She was transferred in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.