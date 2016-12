Woman shot in Old Irving Park

A woman was shot early Monday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was in a vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Kedvale when a male, thought to be in his 40s, walked up and fired a shot, according to Chicago Police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and was taken in good condition to Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said.

Police said the shooting may be domestic-related. Area North detectives were investigating.