Woman shot in shoulder in Logan Square

A 19-year-old woman was shot Sunday evening in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

She was in a vehicle about 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Shakespeare when someone on foot fired shots into the vehicle, striking her in the shoulder, according to Chicago Police.

The woman took herself to Community First Medical Center and then was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.