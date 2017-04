Woman shot in vacant lot in West Garfield Park

A 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

She was standing with a group of people in a vacant lot about 12:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn when she heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. She was listed in serious condition.