Woman shot in vehicle in Washington Heights

A woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 27-year-old victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of West 105th Street at 8:32 a.m. when a black sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.