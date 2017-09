Woman shot in Washington Heights

A woman was shot early Sunday in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Halsted about 2 a.m. when a blue car approached and the driver argued with someone, then fired a shot, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the arm and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was treated and released, police said.