Woman shot in Washington Park

A 51-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen in the 5200 block of South Prairie late Tuesday. | NVP News

A woman was shot Tuesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the 51-year-old answered her door in the 5200 block of South Prairie and got into an argument with a male over a drug transaction, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the woman in the abdomen. He then ran away.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody early Wednesday as Area Central detectives investigated.