Woman shot in West Englewood

A woman was wounded in a West Englewood neighborhood shooting early Wednesday on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:02 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont when she heard gunfire and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.