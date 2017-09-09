Woman shot near Dearborn Homes

A woman was shot Saturday morning near the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side.

The 27-year-old woman was walking in a parking lot at 9:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Dearborn when a 27-year-old man tried to talk to her, according to Chicago Police.

A police source said the man and woman had a “previous romantic involvement.”

When she refused to talk to him, the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking her in the right shoulder and left hip, police said. He ran away but was caught by police a “short distance away.”

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. The man was in police custody and charges against him were pending Saturday afternoon.