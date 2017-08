Woman shot on South Shore porch

A 23-year-old woman was shot while sitting on the porch of a South Shore neighborhood home early Saturday.

About 2 a.m., a gunman got out of a vehicle in the 2700 block of East 78th Street and shot her once in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.