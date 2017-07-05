Woman shot, stabbed in Chicago Lawn

A woman was shot and stabbed in a domestic incident Sunday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The attack happened at 9:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Troy, according to Chicago Police.

The 26-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, police said.

She was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police said the attack appeared to be domestic-related. No one was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.