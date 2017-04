Woman stabbed, critically wounded during fight in Fuller Park

A woman was stabbed in the chest Saturday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was stabbed about 11:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Wentworth during a street fight with two females who got out of a silver car, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.