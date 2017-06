Woman stabbed, critically wounded in Austin

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

She was stabbed in the neck and back about 1:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Loretto Hospital, then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The woman was being uncooperative with police, and the circumstances of the stabbing were unknown, police said.