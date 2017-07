Woman stabbed, seriously wounded outside Blue Line station on NW Side

A woman was stabbed and seriously wounded early Thursday outside the Jefferson Park Blue Line station on the Northwest Side.

The 39-year-old was stabbed in the chest by another female about 12:50 a.m. outside the station in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken in serious condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.