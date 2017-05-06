Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Worth

A 42-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night in southwest suburban Worth.

Tina Jacques was crossing 111th Street at the intersection with Harlem Avenue at 9:27 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle turning left onto westbound 111th from northbound Harlem, according to Worth police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jacques, a Worth resident, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of the vehicle that struck her, 81-year-old Marilyn Yunker, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Yunker was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and is scheduled to appear at the Bridgeview courthouse at 1:30 p.m. on July 21, police said.

The Cook County sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team assisted Worth police with the investigation.