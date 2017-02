Woman struck by bullet fragments on NW Side

A woman was struck in the head by bullet fragments in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:10 p.m., the 42-year-old was in a vehicle near the intersection of Laramie and George when someone in a gangway fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition, police said. She was not the intended target.