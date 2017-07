Woman struck by vehicle, critically injured in Logan Square

A woman was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 30-year-old was struck by a southbound vehicle as she was crossing the street about 12:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Kedzie, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The male driving the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and no citations were issued, police said.