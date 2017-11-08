Woman struck in face, robbed during Aurora home invasion

Authorities are asking the public for information about a violent home invasion Sunday morning in west suburban Aurora.

A 44-year-old woman told investigators she was awakened about 6:10 a.m. when she heard a “crashing sound” at her home in the 1100 block of Hull Court, according to Aurora police. She went to investigate and saw two men who had forced entry into the home.

One of the suspects hit the woman in the face before she was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and call 911, police said. The suspects got away with electronics and jewelry valued at more than $8,000. The woman declined medical treatment at the scene.

There was no suspect description available, and police said the woman did not appear to be the intended victim.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (630) 256-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may be eligible for cash rewards if they lead to an arrest.