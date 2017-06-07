Woman stuck in Willis Tower elevator for hours

A woman was stuck in an elevator in the Willis Tower for more than an hour early Thursday in the Loop.

Rescue crews responded about 2:45 a.m. to the Willis Tower, 233 S. Franklin, where the woman was stuck in an elevator in a blind shaft between floors 7 and 8, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman, thought to be in her 60s, was removed from the elevator by 4:20 a.m., fire officials said.

When the fire department responded, they were told the woman had already been in the elevator for two hours before their arrival, fire officials said. She refused medical treatment.