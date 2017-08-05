Woman sues Benny the Bull over injury during 2015 Bulls game

Chicago-based federal appeals court is looking into allowing TV cameras to cover some of its proceedings. | Getty Images

A woman is suing Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull over an injury she suffered during a 2015 game.

Rosa Garcia was working as an order taker and server during the May 8, 2015, game at the United Center when Benny the Bull “was running out of control on the court” and injured his ankle, according to the three-count suit, filed Monday in Cook County circuit court. Benny the Bull started limping off the court with the help of another person.

When Benny the Bull walked past Garcia, he pushed his left hand on Garcia’s left shoulder with “all his body weight” to lift himself up and balance himself, the suit alleges.

Garcia then felt a sharp pain in her shoulder and heard a popping sound, according to the suit. As a result, she suffered “injuries of a personal and pecuniary nature” and required medical assistance.

Garcia is suing Barry F. Anderson, who was acting as Benny the Bull when she was injured; Chicago Bulls Limited Partnership; and Chicago Professional Sports Limited Partnership for negligence, according to the suit. She seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

The Chicago Bulls did not immediately return requests for comment.