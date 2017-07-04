Woman sues CVS after getting incorrect dosage for prescription

A woman filed a lawsuit on Friday, nearly two years after a Fernwood neighborhood pharmacy allegedly filled her prescription at 10-times her normal dosage.

April Ragland filed the complaint in Cook County Circuit Court and claims that on April 22, 2015 a CVS Pharmacy at 745 W. 103rd St. filled her prescription with a 100 mg dosage of her medication instead of the 10 mg she was prescribed, according to court documents.

As a result, “Ragland sustained severe and permanent injury” and was required to spend a large amount of money on medical care and services, the suit said.

The suit claims CVS Pharmacy was negligent when it filled the wrong prescription and failed to check that she received the proper dosage of her medication.

CVS Pharmacy did not respond to a request for comment Friday.