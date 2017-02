Woman suffers graze wound in West Pullman shooting

A woman suffered a graze wound in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened at 12:57 p.m. in the 900 block of West 116th Place, according to Chicago Police.

The 23-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the head, and refused medical attention, police said. She was not cooperating with investigators.