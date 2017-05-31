Woman suing CTA says she was hit by bus in Loop

A woman hit by a Chicago Transit Authority bus in January as she crossed a street in the Loop is suing the driver and the transit agency.

The two-count lawsuit, filed by Rosalba Robles on Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court, seeks more than $100,000 in damages for negligence, according to court documents.

Robles was crossing north at Clark and Washington streets about 4:53 p.m. Jan. 30 when she was struck by a 2008 New Flyer Bus traveling east, according to the suit.

As a result of being struck, Robles suffered “injuries of a personal, permanent and pecuniary nature,” according to the suit.

The CTA did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday evening.