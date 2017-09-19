Woman wanted for fatally stabbing husband in Harvey caught in Chicago

A woman wanted for stabbing her husband to death last month in south suburban Harvey was captured Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued Sept. 6 in Cook County Circuit court for 42-year-old Sarah L. Buckingham, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Buckingham, a Chicago Heights resident, is accused of stabbing her husband, 46-year-old Robert Tyler, in the chest with a large knife during an argument at 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 19 in a home in the 15400 block of Broadway Avenue in Harvey, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the city of Harvey.

Tyler, a Country Club Hills resident, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 5:17 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Buckingham fled after the shooting, Howard said, but an investigation led the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force to the 8700 block of South Burley in Chicago, where one of her relatives lives, according to Howard and Croon.

She was arrested after arriving at the home Tuesday morning on a bicycle and turned over to Harvey police, Howard said.

Court information was not immediately available.