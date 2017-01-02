Woman wanted for using stolen credit card in Naperville

Surveillance images of the person suspected of stealing a Naperville woman's purse and using her credit card. | Naperville police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing another woman’s purse and using her credit card in west suburban Naperville.

Officers were called on Jan. 13 for reports of burglary to a vehicle in the 1100 block of Aurora Avenue, according to a statement from Naperville police. The victim told investigators she was unloading items from the parked vehicle when someone took her purse from inside of it.

About 30 minutes after the purse was stolen, a woman withdrew $8,500 from the victim’s bank account and used the victim’s credit card at several stores in Wheaton, police said.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect and ask that anyone who can identify her contact Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.