Woman who died after Des Plaines fire identified

A woman died three weeks after she was injured in an apartment fire in Des Plaines. | Network Video Productions

A woman who died three weeks after an apartment fire in northwest suburban Des Plaines has been identified.

The fire happened about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 1600 block of Oakton Street in Des Plaines, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department.

Natividad Rocio, 47, died at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived on the same block as the fire.

An autopsy found she died of complications from inhalation of products of combustion and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

One other person was injured, according to the fire department.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the building, which includes a barbershop in front and apartments in the back, Des Plaines Fire Chief Alan Wax told reporters at the scene.

The fire was extinguished in “just a few minutes,” according to Wax.

There were also several animals inside the building, Wax said. Four cats and a dog were rescued, and multiple others left the building on their own. However, several cats were trapped inside and died in the fire.

One cat was taken to an animal hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, while the others were being cared for by neighbors, according to Wax. The building was left uninhabitable.