Woman with dementia missing from Monee

Police are looking for a 67-year-old woman who went missing Sunday from south suburban Monee.

Karlene M. Hubbard, who suffers from dementia, never returned after leaving home Sunday morning to go to church in Matteson and shopping in Tinley Park, according to a missing person report from Illinois State Police. She was driving a red 2010 Toyota Camry with the license plate number 1346077.

Hubbard was described as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound, white woman with gray hair and green eyes, according to the report.

Her credit card has since been used on Chicago Skyway and at a store in Minooka, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Will County sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.