Woman wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A woman was shot early Sunday in an Austin neighborhood drive-by attack on the West Side.

The 34-year-old was standing outside about 2:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Concord when a Dodge Charge drove by and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

She was shot in the right foot and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized, police said.