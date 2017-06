Woman wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A woman was wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting late Wednesday on the South Side.

At 11:43 p.m., the 33-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 900 block of West 54th Place when she heard gunfire and realized she’d been shot in the back, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.