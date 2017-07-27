Woman’s home burglarized in Jefferson Park

A home was burglarized early Thursday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1 a.m., the victim returned to her home in the 5400 block of North Lynch and realized her home had been burglarized, according to Chicago Police.

Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed three white men between 20 and 30 breaking into the home through a window near the back porch, police said.

The victim did not immediately know what had been taken, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.