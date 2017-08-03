Women protest workplace harassment in fast-food restaurants

Former employees and supporters held a protest outside a Burger King restaurant in the Loop on Wednesday. | Andrea Salcedo/Sun-Times

Aeisha Meadows stood right outside the Burger King where she used to work and demanded a halt to workplace harassment.

She was one of the six fast-food chain employees who filed sexual harassment complaints Wednesday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as part of various events and demonstrations marking International Women’s Day.

The group of men and women chanted: “We work, we sweat, so give us our respect” and “BK, BK, you’re no good. Treat your workers like you should.” They demanded the reinstatement of women they said were terminated for speaking up against the abuse; they also wanted all managers accused of sexual harassment removed.

In Meadows’ case, the manager commented inappropriately on her appearance.

“My manager has told me [that] my uniform pants [are] not tight enough so he can’t see my figure,” Meadows, 24, said.

But that wasn’t even close to what she would have to face on her last day of work; her manager called her into his office because “they needed to talk.”

Expecting the promotion she had been promised, Meadows said the manager grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.

“I jumped back and was done with Burger King,” Meadows said.

Five of the six complaints obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times mentioned a Burger King at 733 E. 47th St. where a manager was accused by employees of constantly making inappropriate sexual comments and unnecessarily touching them. Another complaint discussed sexual harassment by an employee at a 2827 S. Cicero McDonald’s.

Representatives from Burger King and McDonalds did not immediately respond Sun-Times emails and calls seeking comment.

The McDonalds’ employee complaint said the male employee would grip to the woman’s wrist or arm and put his hands on her lower back.

“I am not the only victim,” the McDonald’s employee said. “There are others but are afraid to speak up.”

Rachel Cockrell, 27, another Burger King former employee who was terminated after she didn’t comply with her manager’s sexual demands, recounted how her manager would ask her questions about his sexual life.

“I wouldn’t know what to say,” Cockrell said.“It was awkward.”

Cockrell added that her hours started getting cut when she didn’t comply with her manager’s sexual demands.

In solidarity with International Women’s Day, other organizations also held events promoting women’s rights.

The tech incubator 1871 in the Merchandise Mart was holding a day of panels and workshops. Free Range Office, a woman-owned co-working space on North Avenue, was offering free child care and other support services for the day. Child care providers, caregivers and housecleaners planned an afternoon rally to call attention to the problem of sexual harassment in their line of work. Local community and labor organizations also convened at the Thompson Center for an indoor rally to celebrate those who have led the fight for women’s rights. And some female employees of the Chicago Transit Authority appeared before a CTA Board meeting to complain about their working conditions.