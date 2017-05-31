Woodridge man charged with having minivan full of illegal fireworks

Tareq Ewaida, 30, of Woodridge, was charged with the illegal possession, sale or use of fireworks. | Woodridge police

A southwest suburban man was charged Tuesday evening with having a minivan packed with boxes of illegal fireworks.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call of suspicious behavior in the 3400 block of 83rd Street, according to a statement from Woodridge police.

Officers located Tareq Ewaida unloading boxes of illegal fireworks from a minivan, police said. He was also in possession of mortar style fireworks.

Ewaida, 30, of Woodridge, was charged with the illegal possession, sale or use of fireworks, police said. The DuPage County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit will safely dispose of the fireworks.