Would-be robber fatally shot by man with concealed carry permit

A man with a concealed-carry license fatally shot a would-be robber in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man was walking in the 8200 block of South Ingleside about 1:54 p.m. when a 19-year-old man pulled out a gun and tried to rob him, according to police.

A fight broke out, and the 23-year-old, who was licensed to carry a firearm, pulled out his own gun and shot the would-be robber in the head, police said.

The 19-year-old man, identified as Andre D. Lacaze, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 13900 block of South School Street in Riverside.

A second attempted robber ran away after his companion was fatally shot.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the hip during the fight and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

No charges were filed against him, police said.